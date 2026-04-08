Anthropic's AI model, called Mythos, is not generally accessible. (archive image) Keystone

The new AI model from OpenAI rival Anthropic has found, among other things, a 27-year-old security vulnerability in a widely used operating system. Now other companies want to benefit from it too.

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The new AI model is so good at finding previously undiscovered software vulnerabilities that it could become a devastating cyber weapon in the wrong hands. That's why Anthropic isn't making it public, but letting companies like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft use it to plug security holes in their programs.

Among other things, the Claude Mythos Preview AI model found a 27-year-old vulnerability in the OpenBSD operating system, which is considered to be particularly secure, according to Anthropic. In total, "thousands" of serious vulnerabilities have already been discovered with Mythos - including in every widely used operating system and web browser. In the video software FFmpeg, the model detected a vulnerability that had been dormant for 16 years.

Worrying capabilities

Mythos Preview was also able to develop programs to exploit these vulnerabilities within a few hours - which experts claim to have taken several weeks to do.

In one test, an early version of the software was given the task of breaking out of a shielded computer environment and reporting this to the tester. According to Anthropic, the software bypassed the security precautions, gained far-reaching Internet access and sent the employee a surprising e-mail while he was sitting in the park with a sandwich.

Myth not publicly available

The company had not specifically trained the model to be able to do all of this, it added. With the rapid progress in artificial intelligence, it can be assumed that such capabilities could soon be available to online attackers, Anthropic warned.

In a cooperation called "Project Glasswing", companies are therefore to be given access to Mythos in order to find security vulnerabilities in their software. Anthropic does not plan to make Mythos generally accessible. Other cooperation partners include the Linux Foundation, the IT security companies Crowdstrike and Palo Alto Networks and the network specialist Cisco.

Anthropic is best known for its AI software Claude, which competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT. The company recently hit the headlines due to a dispute with the Pentagon: Anthropic rejected the use of its AI in autonomous weapons or for mass surveillance in the USA. The Department of Defense subsequently declared Anthropic a supply chain risk, which would largely block the company's path to doing business with the US government. Anthropic is taking legal action against this.