AI data centers are considered power guzzlers. However, tech companies counter that each individual request does not need that much energy. (archive image) Keystone

According to the internet company's calculations, a text query at Google's Gemini AI software consumes as much electricity on average as almost nine seconds of television. Google put the actual amount of energy at 0.24 watt hours.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This would also consume around five drops of water (0.26 milliliters). Water is needed to cool the data centers. For years, there have been warnings of escalating power requirements and water consumption with the wider use of artificial intelligence applications. The industry is trying to dispel these concerns - pointing out, among other things, that data centers are becoming increasingly efficient.

OpenAI compares with oven seconds

In June, ChatGPT inventor OpenAI claimed that an average AI query consumes 0.34 watt hours of electricity, which is equivalent to one second of oven operation.

However, even if individual queries are indeed likely to require less and less energy thanks to efficiency gains in chip and server technology, the mass of usage is still causing a sharp increase in the power requirements for AI data centers. The figures from both companies also omit the previous training of AI models with huge amounts of data, which consumes a lot of electricity.