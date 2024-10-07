  1. Residential Customers
Nobel Prize ticker 2024 AI researchers receive Nobel Prize in Physics

Lea Oetiker

7.10.2024

The Nobel Prizes will be awarded again this week. The winners will be honored for: Physics, Chemistry, Physiology, Medicine, Literature and Peace Efforts. You can find all the information at blue News.

07.10.2024, 11:25

08.10.2024, 16:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 2024 Nobel Prize Awards begin on October 7.
  • The prize winners will be honored for: Physics, Chemistry, Physiology, Medicine, Literature and Peace Efforts.
  • You can find all the information in the live ticker at blue News.
This year's Nobel Laureates will be announced from October 7 to 14. Medicine will kick things off. The prestigious honors have been awarded in Stockholm and Oslo since 1901. The usual award ceremony takes place on December 10, the anniversary of the death of prize donor Alfred Nobel.

When are which Nobel Prizes awarded?

  • Monday, 07.10., 11.30 a.m.: Nobel Prize for Medicine.
  • Tuesday, 08.10., 11.45 a.m.: Nobel Prize for Physics.
  • Wednesday, 09.10., 11.45 a.m.: Nobel Prize for Chemistry.
  • Thursday, 10.10., 13.00: Nobel Prize for Literature.
  • Friday, 11.10., 11.00 a.m.: Nobel Prize for Peace.
  • Monday, October 14, 11.45 a.m.: Nobel Prize for Economics.
  • Tuesday, October 8, 2024

  • 11.45 a.m.

    Nobel Prize in Physics to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton

    This year's Nobel Prize in Physics goes to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton from the USA and Canada for machine learning. This was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Tuesday.

    Monday, October 7, 2024

  • 12.23 pm

    One Nobel laureate rung awake, one not yet

    One of this year's two Nobel Prize winners in medicine had to get out of bed before he found out about his award - the other may not yet know about his good fortune.

    "I was able to wake Gary Ruvkun," reported the Secretary of the Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institute, Thomas Perlmann, at the prize announcement in Stockholm. In the case of Victor Ambros, this was not immediately successful. "I left a message on his cell phone and hope that he will call me back soon."

    In Ruvkun's case, however, Perlmann was lucky with his call. "His wife answered and it took a long time for him to come to the phone. He sounded very tired," said Perlmann. But when the prizewinner realized what it was all about, he was thrilled and happy - and so was his wife, who wanted to talk to him for quite a while, Perlmann said.

  • 11.31 a.m.

    Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win the Nobel Prize in Medicine

    Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win the Nobel Prize for Medicine. They receive the prize for the discovery of microRNA, as was announced on Monday.

    According to the Nobel Committee, this is the discovery of a fundamental principle that regulates gene activity.

    Ambros, born in Hanover (Germany) in 1953, currently works at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts. Ruvkun, born in Berkeley (USA) in 1952, is a professor at Harward Medical School in Boston.

    Since 2023, the prize money has amounted to 11 million Swedish kronor, which corresponds to around 910,000 Swiss francs.

  • 8.58 a.m.

    The Swiss Nobel Prize winners for medicine

    The Nobel Prize for Medicine has already been awarded nine times to Swiss or Swiss-foreign dual citizens. These were the winners:

    1996: Rolf M. Zinkernagel for the discovery of how the immune system recognizes virus-infected cells

    1992: Edmond H. Fischer (CH/USA) for the discovery of certain molecular mechanisms that control metabolic processes

    1978: Werner Arber for the discovery of enzymes that can cut strands of genetic material and their application in molecular genetics

    1957: Daniel Bovet (CH/ITA) for findings on synthetic substances such as sulphonamides (antibiotics), antihistamines and muscle relaxants

    1951: Max Theiler (CH/ZA/USA) for the development of a vaccine against yellow fever

    1950: Tadeus Reichstein (CH since 1915) for discoveries concerning the hormones of the adrenal cortex, their structure and their effects

    1949: Walter Rudolf Hess for his findings on the diencephalon and how it regulates bodily processes such as breathing

    1948: Paul Müller for the discovery of the powerful insecticidal effect of DDT

    1909: Emil Theodor Kocher for his work on the functioning, diseases and surgery of the thyroid gland

