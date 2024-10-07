8.58 a.m.
The Nobel Prize for Medicine has already been awarded nine times to Swiss or Swiss-foreign dual citizens. These were the winners:
1996: Rolf M. Zinkernagel for the discovery of how the immune system recognizes virus-infected cells
1992: Edmond H. Fischer (CH/USA) for the discovery of certain molecular mechanisms that control metabolic processes
1978: Werner Arber for the discovery of enzymes that can cut strands of genetic material and their application in molecular genetics
1957: Daniel Bovet (CH/ITA) for findings on synthetic substances such as sulphonamides (antibiotics), antihistamines and muscle relaxants
1951: Max Theiler (CH/ZA/USA) for the development of a vaccine against yellow fever
1950: Tadeus Reichstein (CH since 1915) for discoveries concerning the hormones of the adrenal cortex, their structure and their effects
1949: Walter Rudolf Hess for his findings on the diencephalon and how it regulates bodily processes such as breathing
1948: Paul Müller for the discovery of the powerful insecticidal effect of DDT
1909: Emil Theodor Kocher for his work on the functioning, diseases and surgery of the thyroid gland