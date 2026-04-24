Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg likes to be in the sphere of power - here at the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025 in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington. Archivbild: KEYSTONE/KENNY HOLSTON

The Facebook group Meta is laying off around a tenth of its workforce - and this could be just the beginning. AI is eliminating the jobs of its inventors in Silicon Valley.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 8,000 jobs are to be cut at tech group Meta and thousands of vacancies will no longer be filled - a significant cut.

The background to this is the rapid use of AI, which is taking on more and more tasks and reducing the size of teams.

At the same time, uncertainty is growing among employees, while the Group is investing massively in AI infrastructure. Show more

The planned dismissal of almost 8,000 employees at Facebook group Meta is a sign of the times: artificial intelligence is replacing human jobs in the tech cradle of Silicon Valley.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg already signaled in January where the journey is heading. 2026 is the year in which AI will begin to "dramatically" change the way we work. The Facebook founder enthused that "projects that used to require a large team will now be completed by a single, very talented person".

Even then, this raised the question: What could this mean for jobs? Now comes the answer: around one in ten employees at Meta will be made redundant on May 20. In addition, around 6000 vacant positions will not be filled.

Leaks: Meta still wanted to keep plans secret

However, it is only April - and the workforce is facing around four weeks of agonizing uncertainty as to who will be allowed to keep their jobs and who will have to go. This is "incredibly stressful", admitted HR manager Janelle Gale in an email to employees. But the plans, which have not yet been finalized, had to be announced after leaks.

Artificial intelligence has been good at writing software for some time now. This gives companies the opportunity to save on programming jobs. Software code that used to be typed in by humans is now increasingly being generated by AI. The employees' only task is to check it. At Google, for example, 75% of the newly produced program code already comes from AI tools, according to the latest figures.

The next step is so-called AI agents: software that can perform tasks independently - including sequences of tasks. In a second meta-mail reported by theWall Street Journal, Andrew Bosworth, head of technology and Zuckerberg confidant, wrote that this is the vision for the future of the company. The AI agents should do the majority of the work. The role of human employees is to "guide them, check them and help them get better", the newspaper quoted from the email.

Cutbacks at payment service despite profitable business

Hardly a week goes by in Silicon Valley at the moment without the announcement of job cuts - usually in the order of a few hundred jobs. But around two months before the Meta announcement, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's payment service provider Block resorted to a round of cuts: more than 4,000 of the previous 10,000 employees had to go.

Jack Dorsey fired more than 40 percent of the workforce at his payment service provider Block - and believes that other companies will follow a similar path. (archive picture) dpa

The mass dismissal was not triggered by financial problems, Dorsey wrote on the Twitter successor service X at the time. The business was growing and becoming more profitable. "But something has changed." It was clear that AI tools in conjunction with smaller teams were enabling a "new way of working", which would fundamentally change how a company was built and managed.

Dorsey went even further and predicted that within a year, "the majority of companies" would come to such conclusions and initiate similar structural changes.

AI models learn from employees

Meanwhile, the reason given by Meta for the redundancies was to make the company more efficient and balance out expenses. Meta is currently investing heavily in infrastructure for artificial intelligence. Capital investments of between 115 billion and 135 billion US dollars (90 billion to 106 billion euros) have been announced for this year alone.

Meta has already been in the headlines in recent days because an internal announcement went viral on the internet, according to which employees of the company must be prepared for their computer usage to be recorded by software - so that future AI models can learn from it.