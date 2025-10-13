The AI trend has already triggered police operations in several countries. Screenshot TikTok

A new social media trend relies on artificially generated images of people allegedly entering a house. What starts as a harmless joke ends in police operations in several countries. And in Switzerland?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you An AI trend is currently causing a stir on social media: Users are creating pictures of people who have allegedly entered their homes and sharing the reactions online as a joke.

In several countries, including Germany, the UK and the USA, such actions have already triggered police operations.

The authorities are warning of potential dangers and pointing out that deliberate operations can result in legal consequences and costs. Show more

There is another new trend on social media: artificial intelligence is used to create an image of a homeless person who appears to be standing in front of someone's front door and is let into the house. In the fictitious depiction, this person then spreads out in the house and refuses to leave. The images are often sent to parents or partners - as a joke - and their reaction is then published online.

However, this joke has already led to police operations in several countries. In Germany, for example, a 24-year-old woman wanted to "pull her mother's leg a little" according to the police and used artificial intelligence (AI) to do so, as reported by several media outlets. She added an artificially generated man to a video chat. She told her mother that the stranger was sitting in her apartment, drinking coffee and didn't want to leave.

The worried mother then alerted the police. Outside the front door, the officers met a visibly surprised daughter who apologized several times. According to the police, the 24-year-old will have to answer to the Public Order Offenses Act for harassment of the general public and pay up to 1000 euros.

"Tasteless prank"

The police in the USA and the UK are also repeatedly receiving calls from concerned relatives. The police in Salem (Massachusetts) write on their website: "Aside from the fact that this prank is in poor taste, there are numerous reasons why it is, to put it bluntly, stupid and potentially dangerous."

In the UK, Dorset Police issued a warning after responding to a "call from an extremely concerned parent" last week and mobilizing emergency services. However, as the BBC reports, it turned out to be just a hoax.

The Irish Garda Síochána also published a message on its Facebook and X pages, sharing two recent images that the authorities had received and which were created using generative AI tools.

No calls or deployments in Zurich yet

"The Basel-Stadt cantonal police (Kapo) does not keep statistics on operations triggered by a joke," writes Kapo Basel-Stadt at the request of blue News. "In principle, every emergency call is taken seriously. However, if it turns out that an emergency call was made deliberately as a joke, the person responsible can be billed for the costs incurred," it continues.

The same applies to the Bern cantonal police. The facts of the case or the incoming report are often difficult to name or categorize immediately.

The Zurich city police are aware of the prank, but have not yet received any reports or recorded any operations as a result. What would happen in the event of an operation would have to be examined on an individual basis.