A 53-year-old German woman actually wanted to take part in a cruise to Denmark on the "Aidamar". Because she had obviously drunk too much alcohol, the crew refused her access to the ship, reports "Bild", citing police reports.
The officers were called because the passenger did not agree with the crew's decision and got into a loud argument with the crew. It would have been better if she hadn't done that: during the check, it turned out that the woman was wanted by the public prosecutor's office.
The thwarted traveler did not want to accept the police's order to leave. She continued to riot and ended up in a police drunk tank following a court order. By the time she was released, the "Aidamar" had long since cast off without her and set course for Denmark.