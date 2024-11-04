  1. Residential Customers
Jail instead of a cruise "Aida" crew won't let drunk woman on the ship

Andreas Fischer

4.11.2024

Instead of a cabin on the "Aidamar", a 53-year-old German woman ended up in a drunk tank: she was too drunk to be allowed to board the ship.
dpa / Archiv

She was already staggering before the ship set sail: a female passenger was not allowed to embark on a planned cruise in Warnemünde, Germany. She was simply too drunk.

04.11.2024, 18:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A German passenger was not allowed to embark on a cruise she had booked.
  • The woman appeared so drunk on the ship that the crew refused her entry.
  • The police were called because she was unruly: The officers put her in a drunk tank.
Show more

A 53-year-old German woman actually wanted to take part in a cruise to Denmark on the "Aidamar". Because she had obviously drunk too much alcohol, the crew refused her access to the ship, reports "Bild", citing police reports.

The officers were called because the passenger did not agree with the crew's decision and got into a loud argument with the crew. It would have been better if she hadn't done that: during the check, it turned out that the woman was wanted by the public prosecutor's office.

The thwarted traveler did not want to accept the police's order to leave. She continued to riot and ended up in a police drunk tank following a court order. By the time she was released, the "Aidamar" had long since cast off without her and set course for Denmark.

