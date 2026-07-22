For the first time since the start of the latest escalation in the Iran War, air defense systems have been activated again in the capital, Tehran.

In the northeastern part of the metropolis, muffled explosions were heard during the night, according to a dpa reporter. At the same time as the explosions in Tehran, the U.S. military reported a new wave of attacks on military targets in Iran.

Iranian state media also reported anti-aircraft fire in various districts of the city, which is home to about 15 million people. Shortly thereafter, calm returned—and the U.S. military announced the end of its wave of attacks.

Attacks on command centers, the Navy, and the Air Force

The attacks were intended to weaken Iran’s ability to attack merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil trade, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command (Centcom), which is responsible for the region, on the platform X. According to the report, the targets of the attack wave—which lasted just over an hour—included military command centers, the Iranian Navy, and Air Force bases. It was the eleventh consecutive night that the U.S. had attacked the Islamic Republic.

Hours earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened Iran with further attacks, specifically naming an area around a facility known as “Pickaxe Mountain.” “We will be targeting that area shortly, and with full force,” he said Tuesday at the White House. The Republican had previously threatened an attack on the complex, which is hidden inside a mountain south of the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran. Trump also emphasized that the U.S. military would target any facility that the leadership in Tehran intended to use for nuclear purposes.

Is a new phase of escalation beginning?

The nighttime events in Tehran could indicate that the conflict is entering a new phase of escalation. The most recent attacks on the city took place in early June—more than a month ago. At that time, the Israeli Air Force struck targets in the city in response to Iranian missile attacks.

The conflict flared up again in early July after Iranian forces fired on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. subsequently carried out hundreds of airstrikes on targets along Iran’s southern coast. U.S. President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire—agreed upon in early April and violated several times—as well as the framework agreement negotiated in mid-June to pave the way for a possible peace settlement, to be over. Tehran, too, no longer considers itself bound by the provisional memorandum of understanding.

Israel and the U.S. had launched their war against Iran in late February and bombarded the country from the air for nearly 40 days. Numerous influential generals and top politicians were targeted and killed, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the very first day of the war. The Iranian armed forces responded with fierce missile attacks on U.S. targets in Gulf states allied with the United States.

Hegseth estimates the cost of the war at $37.5 billion

The cost of this war is immense. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the cost to the United States alone amounts to $37.5 billion (about 32 billion euros). Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth cited the figure during a hearing in the U.S. Senate and made it clear that the total included not only expenditures to date but also anticipated costs through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

Hegseth advocated for a $67 billion supplemental budget for the Department of Defense to ensure the readiness of the armed forces, replace depleted equipment, and accelerate investments in ammunition and new weapons. The proposed supplemental budget is intended as additional emergency aid beyond the regular defense budget. Given the global security situation, his goal is a defense budget of $1.5 trillion for fiscal year 2026.