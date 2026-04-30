Travel from Zurich will also become significantly more expensive. (symbolic image) sda

Spain is booming, long-haul destinations are becoming a luxury: Allianz Trade warns of expensive tickets and kerosene surcharges. Why summer vacations are changing fundamentally for many.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A study by Allianz Trade warns of rising flight prices due to kerosene shortages as a result of the crisis in the Middle East.

Long-distance travel to Asia and Australia will become significantly more expensive, while demand for destinations such as Spain and Italy will increase.

In addition to higher ticket prices, surcharges and additional costs are also leading to a noticeable increase in the cost of flying. Show more

Air tourists must be prepared for further increases in ticket prices in the coming summer. According to an industry study by credit insurer Allianz Trade, the shortage of kerosene due to the war in Iran in particular is driving up costs and narrowing the range of options available. While the crisis region of the Middle East is no longer available as a travel destination, trips to Asia and Australia are becoming significantly more expensive due to the lack of transfer capacities in the Persian Gulf.

Southern and south-western European destinations such as Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy could benefit if long-haul travel plans are abandoned. "Booking data currently indicates a year-on-year increase in demand of 32 percent for Spain and around 20 percent for Italy, Greece and Portugal," says Allianz trade expert Maria Latorre. However, some people are losing their desire to travel due to rising energy prices, inflation and weak consumer sentiment. German domestic tourism will therefore not automatically benefit from a boost.

Prices for flying are rising

"For travelers in Europe, flying will become noticeably more expensive for the time being," says Latorre. "Even if the situation in the Middle East eases quickly, the effects on prices and supply will continue beyond the vacation period." International flight prices have already risen by 5 to 15 percent and many airlines have also reintroduced separate fuel surcharges and demanded higher prices for ancillary services such as baggage or reservations. The route cancellations announced so far should be seen as network optimization rather than systematic cuts.

Even if the Strait of Hormuz were to open soon, Allianz Trade estimates that it would take three to six months for production and refinery capacity utilization in the Middle East to largely return to normal, warns Allianz Trade. Alongside the UK, Germany is one of the largest importers of kerosene. Imports from the USA could not come close to compensating for the shortfall from the Middle East. "As a result, stocks are depleting rapidly and the risk of physical shortages in early summer is increasing."