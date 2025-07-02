Air India had another incident shortly after the devastating crash on June 13. Imago

Just one and a half days after the devastating crash of a Boeing 787, another incident occurred at Air India: a plane on its way to Vienna drastically lost altitude after take-off in Delhi.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shortly after take-off of an Air India flight from Delhi to Vienna, critical warnings were issued in the cockpit.

The plane suddenly descended shortly after the devastating crash of another Air India plane in India.

The Indian aviation authority launched an investigation and temporarily suspended the pilots. Show more

Only 38 hours after the crash of a Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad with more than 240 fatalities, another incident occurred at Air India. On June 14, flight AI187 took off from Delhi to Vienna when the crew received several warnings shortly after take-off, as reported by the specialist portal "Aerotelegraph".

These included indications of a stall and two "do not sink" instructions from the ground proximity system. Despite the critical situation, the crew managed to regain control of the Boeing 777 and continue the flight to Austria.

The aircraft with the registration number had lost about 900 feet (274 meters) of altitude in a short time. The Indian aviation authority DGCA has launched an investigation and suspended the two pilots from duty for the time being.

Descent due to thunderstorm?

The incident occurred in bad weather, as Delhi was hit by a thunderstorm at the time. It is still unclear whether the monsoon played a role.

Following the Boeing 787 crash, Air India not only checked all its Boeing 787s, but also its Boeing 777 fleet, which led to flight schedule changes. The airline reported the incident to the authorities.