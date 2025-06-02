"Latent technical problem"Air traffic control reduces the number of approaches at Geneva Airport as a precautionary measure
2.6.2025 - 05:58
Air traffic control Sykguide reduced the number of approaches at Geneva Airport by twenty percent today, Monday, as a precautionary measure. This is a safety measure due to a latent technical problem, as Skyguide announced.
Over the past few months, a system that provides air traffic controllers with the radar image has malfunctioned seven times, skyguide wrote. At no time was the safety of air traffic at risk. Due to the malfunction, individual working positions lost the image for a few seconds.