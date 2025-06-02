According to Skyguide, the safety of air traffic was never at risk. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Air traffic control Sykguide reduced the number of approaches at Geneva Airport by twenty percent today, Monday, as a precautionary measure. This is a safety measure due to a latent technical problem, as Skyguide announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Skyguide, the Swiss air navigation service provider, reduced the number of approaches at Geneva Airport by twenty percent today, Monday, as a precautionary measure.

According to Skyguide, this is a safety measure due to a latent technical problem.

In recent months, a system that provides air traffic controllers with the radar image is said to have malfunctioned seven times.

The safety of air traffic was never at risk at any time. Show more

The reduced capacities will apply until a solution to the problem can be implemented, as Skyguide announced early on Monday morning.

Over the past few months, a system that provides air traffic controllers with the radar image has malfunctioned seven times, skyguide wrote. At no time was the safety of air traffic at risk. Due to the malfunction, individual working positions lost the image for a few seconds.

The problem occurred mainly in Geneva. Skyguide will update the affected systems in the coming days, first in Geneva and then in Zurich.