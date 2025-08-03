According to the KWRO, the climbers were finally evacuated by Air Zermatt. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

A group of two mountaineers got into an emergency situation in the Dufourspitze area on Sunday.

The alarm message was received by the emergency call center in the afternoon, as reported by the Cantonal Valais Rescue Organization (KWRO) on Monday night. Direct contact with the climbers could not initially be established. A rescue specialist was therefore called out by helicopter, but a direct rescue from the air was not possible due to the unfavorable weather conditions.

Later, four other rescue specialists were flown by helicopter to around 3,800 meters above sea level and began the ascent to the Dufourspitze from there.

After several hours, the rescue team reached the group and prepared an evacuation. As visibility had improved, the evacuation was finally carried out by Air Zermatt helicopter at over 4,600 meters.

"We are increasingly receiving alerts via automated emergency call systems where we are unable to make direct contact with those affected. In such moments, we always act in the best interests of those seeking help - as in this operation, which fortunately ended well," Fredy-Michel Roten, Director of KWRO, is quoted as saying in the press release.