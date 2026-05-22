Airbnb is jumping on the AI bandwagon. Artificial intelligence will help to personalize the accommodation platform for each user as much as possible.(symbolic image) Keystone

The accommodation platform Airbnb wants to tailor its service more individually to individual users - and is relying on artificial intelligence to do so. AI is to help design the accommodation platform as individually as possible for each user.

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Among other things, features that are known to be relevant for specific customers are to be highlighted when displaying the description, co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk told the German Press Agency. For example, if you have often booked accommodation with a pool in the past, this will be displayed prominently when viewing other offers.

Artificial intelligence will also be used to evaluate reviews on the platform. "We have more than a billion reviews on the platform. You won't read them all," said Blecharczyk. Instead, AI will summarize the content of the reviews on individual topics. It will highlight aspects that appear particularly frequently in the reviews: Such as location, cleanliness, accessibility, heating, check-in procedures or noise.

Hotels on Airbnb

Airbnb is also focusing more on additional services. In future, it will also be possible to book rental cars, luggage storage or food deliveries via the app. The company also wants to offer more prominent experiences such as tours, tastings or workshops.

Airbnb basically competes with the hotel industry. However, the company has also been offering stays in boutique hotels for years. However, Blecharczyk said that the platform now also offers hotel rooms in all relevant parts of the city.

"We recognize that even our most loyal Airbnb customers still sometimes book hotels." This can be a better solution in some cases, for example on business trips or just an overnight stay. And instead of sending them to another website, Airbnb also wants to serve this market.