A concept model of a zero-e airbus is shown during a press conference to mark the signing of the "Hydrogen Hub at Airports" cooperation agreement between Hamburg Airport and Airbus.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury is postponing his plans for a hydrogen aircraft far into the future. This should originally have been launched on the market by 2035.

The development of the hydrogen economy is five to ten years behind what Airbus assumed when it announced its hydrogen strategy in 2020, the manager said at the presentation of the financial statements in Toulouse on Thursday. The launch of a hydrogen-powered passenger aircraft in scheduled service in 2035 is no longer realistic. Airbus is continuing to work on this, but it will take a few years longer.

For Faury, there is no question that a hydrogen aircraft is technically feasible. However, there is no point in developing an aircraft that nobody will buy because the infrastructure is not available or it is too expensive to operate. In the view of Airbus management, hydrogen technology is only realistic for smaller passenger aircraft with an estimated 100 seats or less.

Airbus relies on fuel cells

In terms of technology, the Group is one step ahead, according to Faury. Airbus relies on a fuel cell that generates electricity with the help of hydrogen. This in turn powers the aircraft. This rejects the alternative, in which a gas turbine burns hydrogen in a similar way to conventional jet aircraft using kerosene.

In order to bring the hydrogen aircraft to market maturity by 2035, Airbus would have had to initiate the actual development in 2027 or 2028, according to earlier statements. So far, the manufacturer is still working on the technical foundations - as is the Munich-based engine manufacturer MTU, which is also relying on a fuel cell.