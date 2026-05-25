The airline Qantas will not receive the aircraft it ordered until months later. The world's largest aircraft manufacturer Airbus continues to struggle with delivery problems.

The Australian airline Qantas will now not receive the first of the 12 customized long-haul A350 aircraft it ordered until April 2027. (symbolic image)

The Australian airline Qantas will now not receive the first of the 12 customized long-haul A350 aircraft it ordered until April 2027, according to Airbus. Qantas had expected delivery at the end of 2026. Airbus spoke of problems in the supply chain without being more specific.

Qantas primarily wants to offer non-stop flights on the ultra-long-haul route between Sydney and New York and London with the European aircraft. The launch of the connections, which was last planned for mid-2027, could now be further delayed. Months of test flights are common before then.