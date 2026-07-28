Anyone traveling this summer will have to pay more for many vacation packages. According to Comparis, seasonal demand and rising operating and energy costs are driving up prices, particularly for accommodations and personal transportation.

Airfare and travel will be more expensive in July 2026 than they were 5 years ago.

Here's what it's all about Leisure and vacation costs in Switzerland rose again in June. Prices for vacation rentals, rental cars, and car-sharing services, in particular, increased.

Although airfares became cheaper in June, they remain higher than they were a year ago. In the long term, Comparis expects airfares to continue rising.

Older single-person households are particularly affected by inflation. Regionally, annual inflation was highest in German-speaking Switzerland. Summary created with

Vacations are becoming more expensive again for Swiss residents. Prices are rising particularly for vacation rentals, rental cars, and car-sharing services. This is shown by the latest Leisure Index from Comparis.

The Comparis Leisure Index rose by 0.2 percent in June compared with the previous month, after having already increased by 0.3 percent in May. The index measures price trends in the areas of leisure, culture, dining, and travel.

As a result, the cost of recreational activities rose once again at a faster rate than the Federal Statistical Office’s National Consumer Price Index (LIK), which remained unchanged in June.

Vacation Rentals and Transportation Are Getting More Expensive

Prices for private transportation services, such as rental cars and car-sharing, rose particularly sharply. They increased by 4.6 percent in June. Vacation rentals, campgrounds, and other non-hotel accommodations also cost 3.9 percent more than in May.

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“Seasonal vacation trends are at play here: Demand is higher, and many providers are temporarily raising their prices—especially as the arrival date approaches,” explains Comparis financial expert Michael Kuhn. At the same time, higher energy, labor, insurance, and maintenance costs are further driving up prices.

Flying Will Become Cheaper in the Near Future

Not all leisure activities became more expensive. Airfare in June was 7.3 percent lower than in May. Compared to June 2025, however, prices were still 3.4 percent higher. According to Kuhn, airlines responded to recent high ticket prices, a decline in booking demand, geopolitical uncertainties, and concerns about jet fuel supplies. At the same time, increased competition and additional flight capacity led to falling prices.

The number of flights in Europe also increased. According to Eurocontrol, an average of 36,055 flights per day were operated between June 29 and July 5. That is 3.4 percent more than during the same period last year. Low-cost air travel, in particular, saw growth: Since the beginning of the year, 8 percent more low-cost flights have been operated, and this segment now accounts for more than one in three flights (36 percent). “Demand for air travel is high and is enabling low-cost carriers to continue growing. With their low fares, they are tempering the rise in ticket prices—but they are unlikely to bring about a lasting reversal of the trend,” says Kuhn.

Despite the drop in prices in June, flying remains significantly more expensive than it was a few years ago. According to Comparis, airfares have risen by 68 percent compared to June 2021. “But that’s not the end of it: Flying is likely to become even more expensive over the next 12 months. Business-class tickets, in particular, are expected to rise in price,” says Kuhn. Among the reasons are high fuel, personnel, and maintenance costs; delivery problems with new aircraft; and reduced capacity on certain routes.

Older people living alone are feeling the impact of rising prices the most

According to Comparis, single-person households headed by people aged 65 and older have been hardest hit by inflation. Over the past twelve months, they have seen an inflation rate of 1 percent. In June, their expenses rose another 0.2 percent compared with the previous month. Inflation was lowest among couples with children, where it stood at 0.6 percent year-over-year.

There are also regional differences. In German-speaking Switzerland and Romansh-speaking Switzerland, annual inflation stood at 0.7 percent, the highest rate. Italian-speaking Switzerland recorded the lowest annual inflation rate at 0.4 percent. However, compared with the previous month, prices there rose the most—by 0.7 percent.

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