The Hungarian airline Wizz Air simply left a boy behind at the airport in Rome. Bild: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB

A terrible situation for a 14-year-old boy from Iceland: the Hungarian airline Wizz Air refused to let him fly home even though he had a valid ticket.

Carsten Dörges

What a terrible situation for 14-year-old Alfred from Iceland. The boy was simply left behind at the airport in Rome by the Hungarian airline Wizz Air, even though he had a valid ticket.

Alfred was at a fencing competition in Italy with a group of seven other young people and a companion. While all the other group members were able to check in without any problems, Alfred was told that he had no seat on the plane to Reykjavik - despite having a ticket.

"As the departure got closer and closer, it became clear that they wouldn't have a seat for him and they did absolutely nothing to help him," his mother Arna told the Mirror.

An airline employee even told Alfred that he could take the next available flight, but that it wouldn't leave for another week.

Icelandic couple to the rescue

It was also a terrible situation for the woman accompanying him. However, after consulting Alfred's mother, it was decided that it would be best if she stayed with the group of children who were already on board the plane.

Alfred was then rescued by an Icelandic couple who had also been thrown out of the plane. They looked after the frightened boy and then flew back with Icelandair.

"In the end, luckily there was a couple who were not allowed to take the same flight and offered to look after him. Otherwise, I'm not sure what I would have done," said Arna.

A response from Wizz Air about the incident only came after some time and many inquiries. A spokeswoman said succinctly: "We would like to apologize to the passengers affected for the inconvenience and are reviewing the situation internally".