Stricter rules from Thursday: Edelweiss and Swiss will now only allow two powerbanks per person on board their aircraft. The measure is in the interests of safety. Recently there have been dangerous incidents.

Due to the lithium batteries installed in powerbanks, malfunctions can cause a fire. The airlines Edelweiss and Swiss, which belong to the Lufthansa Group, are therefore introducing new rules for the safety of passengers and crew on board, as the two companies announced on Wednesday.

As of January 15, power banks may not be stowed in the overhead luggage compartment. They are only permitted in hand luggage under the seat, in the seat pocket or on the body. In addition, charging using a power bank on board is no longer permitted and they may not be charged using the on-board power supply.

For power banks with a capacity of between 100 and a maximum of 160 watt hours, permission from the airline is also required. The regulations also apply to electronic cigarettes.

The battery of one such e-cigarette caused a fire on board an EasyJet Airbus A320 on a flight from Geneva in May 2023. The incident occurred shortly after the aircraft took off for Amsterdam.

The battery had ignited in the upper baggage compartment. As a result, an emergency was declared and the aircraft turned around and returned to Geneva-Cointrin. Four members of the cabin crew and nine passengers suffered minor injuries and the aircraft was slightly damaged.