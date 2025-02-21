A woman occupied a young man's seat on an airplane - but then she suddenly wanted to change it back. Imago

When a young man wanted to take his window seat on the plane, it was already occupied. Instead of arguing, he gives the woman the seat. But then she regrets her decision.

Lea Oetiker

When Chase Cangelosi (28) wanted to fly from Mexico City to Austin, Texas, he realized that his seat was already taken. "Hey, I'm in seat F," he says to the woman. "But I feel more comfortable here," she replied back.

Cangelosi took it in his stride and sat down in the middle seat. All's well that ends well? Of course not. A short time later, the woman realized that her screen was broken and wanted to switch seats with Cangelosi again. "No, I feel comfortable here," he replied to her.

He then wrote on Threads: "I'm watching an episode of 'Bob's Burgers' now and she's looking out the window into the dark night."

The 28-year-old is currently going viral with his post on Threads. "Sometimes karma is the best seatmate," commented one person. And of course there were also the obligatory jokes: "That lady has a lot of nerve asking to change seats again. What a 'Karen'," wrote another.