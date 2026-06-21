Following a technical glitch at the air traffic control provider Skyguide, flight operations at Zurich Airport slowly resumed on Sunday morning. Prior to that, the airspace east of Bern had been closed for several hours.

Flight operations have been gradually resuming since 7:45 a.m., said Livia Caluori, the airport’s media spokesperson, on Sunday morning in response to a query from the Keystone-SDA news agency. According to Skyguide, capacity was still reduced to 40 percent around 8 a.m.

Air Traffic Control Disruption

No takeoffs were possible at all that morning, Caluori said. Landings continued until 6:45 a.m. It was initially unclear how many flights and passengers were affected by the disruptions.

The disruptions were caused by a technical malfunction at the air traffic control provider Skyguide. On Sunday morning, Skyguide closed Swiss airspace east of Bern, the company announced. The exact cause is still being investigated.

The measure was taken to protect passengers and crews. Skyguide convened a crisis team. Specialists were working to resolve the malfunction.