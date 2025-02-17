Mount Etna, which lies in the east of the island of Sicily, has erupted repeatedly in recent months. (archive picture) Keystone

Europe's most active volcano is back: Mount Etna is once again spewing lava, leading to the closure of airspace near Catania. Numerous flights were diverted.

Europe's largest active volcano, Mount Etna, is once again attracting attention with lava eruptions. On Sunday evening, the airspace to the east of the volcano had to be closed, according to the operating company of Catania Airport SAC, which is located close to Mount Etna.

32 flights had to be diverted to Palermo Airport, the largest on the island. Buses were organized to take passengers from Palermo to Catania. Although no flights were canceled, passengers were asked to check whether their flight was confirmed before leaving for the airport.

Minor eruptions accompanied by weak earth tremors have been occurring for days. Mount Etna, which is located in the east of the island of Sicily, has erupted repeatedly in recent months. The people who live around the mountain, which is more than 3,300 meters high, are usually not in any danger during the eruptions. The area around the volcano is a nature park and popular with many tourists. It has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 2013.