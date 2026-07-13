An airstrike has hit the airport in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. The Houthi militia blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack.

The runway was hit during Saudi attacks, according to al-Masirah, a TV station with ties to the Houthis. Riyadh did not initially comment on the matter. Shortly thereafter, the Yemeni Ministry of Defense claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A civil war has been raging in Yemen for more than ten years, and the country is effectively divided. The Iran-backed Houthi militia controls large areas in the north, including the capital, Sanaa, while the Saudi Arabia-backed government controls the south.

According to the Yemeni Ministry of Defense, the airstrikes were intended to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing on Yemeni soil. For their part, the Houthis reportedly prohibited a plane operated by Yemen’s national airline from landing at Sanaa Airport and instead insisted that an Iranian plane land there. In response, the airport’s runway was reportedly attacked.

Government: Houthis Prevent ICRC Flight from Taking Off

At the same time, Muammar al-Erjani, the information minister of the official government, reported that the Houthis had prevented an aircraft belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from departing from the airport in the capital, Sanaa, and had taken the pilot and his assistant hostage.

Al-Erjani spoke of a “dangerous escalation” and a “shameless violation of international humanitarian law” as well as international agreements on the protection of humanitarian missions and their staff. The Houthis and the ICRC did not initially comment on the matter.

Warning from the Department of Defense

Prior to the airstrikes, the Ministry of Defense had warned the official government that it would respond with “all available means” to violations of Yemeni airspace that it claimed were committed by Iran and the Houthis.

According to sources in the Yemeni aviation sector, the Iranian aircraft has since landed at the airport in the port city of Hudaida, which is also controlled by the Houthis. A Houthi spokesperson announced retaliation following the attack on the airport. Saudi Arabia must face the consequences of its aggression, he said.

Yemen Is Effectively Divided

The Houthis overran the impoverished country on the Arabian Peninsula in 2014. In the north, they are forcibly imposing their ideology. According to UN experts and the U.S., they have established quasi-state structures and, with Iran’s help, have been increasingly arming themselves. Saudi Arabia supports the Yemeni government. A ceasefire went into effect in the conflict in 2022, though minor skirmishes continue.