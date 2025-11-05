Former Federal Councillor Alain Berset is awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Fribourg. (archive picture) Keystone

Former Federal Councillor Alain Berset will be awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Fribourg. The ceremony will take place on November 15 in the presence of Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The current Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Berset, will receive an honorary doctorate from the Faculty of Mathematics, Natural Sciences and Medicine, as announced by the University of Fribourg (Unifr) on Wednesday. Berset is being honored for his close ties to the natural sciences and medicine as Minister of Health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fribourg native advocated "solid and constructive cooperation between politics and research", which the Faculty welcomes, it added. The Faculty also emphasized his role as a mediator between science, politics and society, through which "he has strengthened dialogue and promoted evidence-based decision-making".

The importance of the now 53-year-old citizen of Belfaux FR as a high-ranking political figure embodies "the European and international orientation of Unifr in a particularly remarkable way".