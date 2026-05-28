His bright blond hair saved his life: An albino buffalo nicknamed "Donald Trump", whose striking hairstyle is reminiscent of that of the US president, has escaped the slaughterhouse in Bangladesh at the last minute.

The animal, which weighs more than 700 kilograms, has become an internet star in recent weeks. Photos and videos went viral on social networks and attracted crowds of curious visitors to a farm near the capital Dhaka.

But despite its fame, the animal's fate already seemed sealed: The buffalo was due to be slaughtered on Thursday for the Muslim festival of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha. According to local media reports, he was seen off from the farm at the beginning of the week with a blue velvet cape and a walk down the red carpet.

But then politics intervened. The government of the South Asian country refunded the price to the buyer of the animal, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told local media. "Donald Trump" moved to the zoo in the capital Dhaka on Wednesday evening, where he now lets the wind blow through his hair in the shade.