Cuban dissident and artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara has left Cuba after five years in prison and arrived in the United States. “Today, Luis wants to live again, resume his projects, and reclaim the time that was taken from him,” according to a post on his Facebook page. He also intends to continue advocating for a free Cuba.

The 38-year-old is one of the leaders of the opposition San Isidro Movement for Freedom of Expression and Art and is considered one of Cuba’s best-known critics of the government. He was sentenced to five years in prison following the nationwide protests in July 2021. Having served his full sentence, Otero Alcántara was actually supposed to be released last week. However, his whereabouts remained unknown until the very end.

According to sources close to him, Otero Alcántara was released but was only allowed to leave Cuba permanently to go into exile. An application had previously been filed on his behalf for a humanitarian resettlement program in the United States.

A jubilant welcome at the airport

Videos on social media showed Otero Alcántara being greeted by a cheering crowd at the Miami airport. Supporters draped a Cuban flag around him bearing the inscription “Patria y Vida” (“Fatherland and Life”)—the title of a Latin Grammy-winning song that is considered a symbol of the Cuban protest movement.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the artist’s arrival in the United States. Otero Alcántara’s only “crime” was “refusing to remain silent and using his art to demand the fundamental freedoms that have been denied to Cubans for nearly seven decades,” Rubio stated. At the same time, he called for the release of more than 700 political prisoners in Cuba, according to U.S. figures. Just last week, the human rights organization Prisoners Defenders had reported that there were more than 1,300 political prisoners on the Caribbean island.

Protests have been largely absent since 2021

The mass protests on July 11, 2021, were the largest in Cuba since the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro. There have been no comparable nationwide demonstrations since the wave of arrests that followed the revolution, though there have been repeated smaller protests against the ongoing power outages in recent times. Many activists and government critics are now in detention or living in exile.