Due to the extreme heat, a ban on drinking alcohol on public streets is in effect in parts of France—including the capital, Paris—during the country’s widely celebrated “Fête de la musique.”

Intended to ease the burden on emergency services Alcohol Ban in Parts of France Due to Heat Wave

This particularly affects 35 départements for which the French weather service, Météo France, issued the highest heat warning level—red—starting at noon.

The French government had announced that the prefects of these administrative districts would issue bans on alcohol consumption in public spaces. This measure is intended to ease the burden on emergency services. In some places, the festivities for the music festival have been canceled.

According to Météo France, the red heat warning could be extended to additional departments in the coming days. The expected peak temperatures of up to 41 degrees on Sunday are forecast to climb even higher. The weather service also warned of a high risk of wildfires in some areas.

People under a beach umbrella on the beach in Gravelines. Photo: Jean-Francois Badias/AP/dpa/File photo Keystone

Closure of More Than 800 Schools Announced

The heat wave is also affecting French students: According to media reports, France’s Minister of Education, Édouard Geffray, announced that 845 elementary and middle schools in France will be closed on Monday.

He explained that these schools would either not admit any students or would operate at a minimal level. About 1,800 additional schools would adjust their schedules and send students home in the early afternoon.

Even French President Emmanuel Macron took to the platform X to urge people to be vigilant in light of the high temperatures. “Let’s work together to look out for our elderly, our children, and people who live alone or are vulnerable,” he wrote. According to media reports, Jean Castex, head of the national railway and former prime minister, recommended that “vulnerable” individuals avoid traveling by train.