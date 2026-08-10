The ophthalmic products company Alcon continued to grow in the second quarter of 2026. It is now raising its full-year targets for the core operating margin and core earnings per share.

The eye care company Alcon continued to grow in the second quarter of 2026. (File photo)

Pharmaceuticals Alcon Continues to Grow in the Second Quarter and Raises Profit Targets

From April through June, the company reported revenue of $2.78 billion. This represents an 8 percent increase, Alcon announced on Monday after the U.S. stock market closed. In local currency, revenue rose 7 percent, compared with a 3 percent increase in the same period last year.

The core margin, a measure of profitability, also rose to 20.6 percent from 19.1 percent. The bottom line is higher core earnings of 84 cents per share, compared with 76 cents in the previous year.

As a result, the company significantly exceeded the AWP consensus estimates for its margin and core earnings per share, while revenue was exactly in line with the average estimate.

Earnings Outlook Raised

Alcon is now raising its profitability targets for the full year 2026. Specifically, management is raising its forecast for core earnings per share growth to 12 to 15 percent (previously: 10 to 13 percent) and expects an improvement in the core operating margin of 90 to 190 basis points (previously: 70 to 170 basis points). The ophthalmology specialist has confirmed its revenue forecast for the current year, projecting growth of 5 to 7 percent at constant exchange rates.

"Products such as Unity, PanOptix Pro, Tryptyr, and other new launches have driven growth," CEO David Endicott is quoted as saying in the press release. This will further strengthen the company's innovative capabilities.

In addition, the products across the entire portfolio would gain in importance. “We are expanding our market positions, including in the contact lens segment, where we continue to gain market share,” said the CEO.