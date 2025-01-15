There is still a Coop Pronto in the passerelle at the SBB train station in Basel. Picture: Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

Aldi opens a branch in the Basel train station. A Coop Pronto has to make way for German competition. This is the first time that it has been able to set up shop permanently in a Swiss railroad station.

Helene Laube

For the first time, the discounter Aldi has been given a permanent store space in an SBB station. It will replace the Coop branch on the Passerelle in Basel station, as the "Basler Zeitung" writes. All three companies involved confirmed the change to the newspaper.

Coop will have to vacate the store space at the end of April 2026 because SBB has not extended the lease. There is no prospect of an alternative store.

According to Aldi, the fact that it was awarded the contract is due to the "high-frequency concept" that was developed specifically for the store in Basel station. The discounter is investing one million francs in the new store.

High footfall and open on Sundays

So far, Aldi has only been able to secure temporary retail space for interim use in Lausanne, although this was several years ago, according to the report.

Swiss train stations are coveted by retailers: they are highly frequented locations and stores are also allowed to open on Sundays. Until now, the two Swiss retail giants Migros and Coop have enjoyed almost unrestricted access.