The retailer Aldi Suisse is raising the minimum wage to CHF 4760 in 2025 and thus continues to offer the highest wage in the retail sector. Aldi already increased its employees' wages in 2024.

Aldi Suisse increases wages by 1.3%, the minimum wage rises to 4760 francs (x13), the highest in retail.

Employees receive merchandise vouchers, vocational trainees and deputies receive wage supplements, supported by a total investment of 1.4% of the payroll.

Five weeks' vacation, extensive parental leave, high training allowances and equal pay for men and women strengthen the employee offer. Show more

Aldi Suisse is also increasing wages in 2025: the general wage increase is 1.3 percent and the minimum wage will rise to CHF 4760 (x13). In addition, vocational trainees and deputies in the stores will receive a wage supplement, and all employees can look forward to a merchandise voucher. In total, the Swiss retailer is investing 1.4 percent in its employees.

Aldi Suisse invests 1.4 percent of its payroll in salary increases and bonuses. The Swiss retailer is thus offering its employees an increase in real wages. "Our employees do an outstanding job every day.

We want to reward this commitment with salary increases and additional benefits and show them the appreciation they deserve. After all, the satisfaction of our employees is very important to us," says Jérôme Meyer, Country Managing Director of Aldi Suisse.

Highest minimum wage in retail rises to 4760 francs

The general wage increase for the coming year is 1.3 percent. Aldi Suisse is raising the minimum wage from 4700 to 4760 francs (x13). This means that the Swiss retailer will continue to pay by far the highest minimum wage in the industry.

In addition to the wage increase, all employees will receive a goods voucher of up to CHF 100. From 2025, vocational trainees without a direct management function will also receive a wage supplement for their commitment. In addition to the existing bonuses, the remuneration for new deputies in the stores will also be further expanded.

Comprehensive additional benefits for Aldi employees

Aldi Suisse offers first-class working conditions and a wide range of benefits for its employees. These include five weeks' vacation for all, four weeks' paternity leave and 18 weeks' maternity leave with 100 percent salary continuation. All apprentices receive six weeks' vacation in addition to the highest salary in the industry for apprentices, regardless of their age.

Store managers also benefit from above-average pay at the Swiss retailer. Their starting salary after induction when they take over a store is 7284 francs (x13). Equal opportunities and equal pay for men and women are also a matter of course at the Swiss retailer - the independent "We Pay Fair" label and the fact that around 40 percent of managers are women attest to this.