On September 2, Aldi customers will be able to choose from a wide range of Christmas sweets. Picture: blue News

Aldi is already rolling out its Christmas chocolate in late summer. Lidl customers won't have to wait much longer before they can bite into their first Milanese. It takes a little longer at Migros and Coop.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aldi Suisse already has Christmas chocolate and biscuits in its range.

Lidl Switzerland will follow suit in mid-September with the first Advent products. MIgros will follow in mid-October, while Coop is taking its time until the end of October.

The timing of the sales launch has been the same for years, say the wholesalers. Show more

The same shock every year - gingerbread and Advent chocolate while the lake is still at bathing temperature. Aldi is particularly early this year. A blue News reader photographs a wide range of Christmas-related cookies and chocolate - on September 2.

Aldi thus wins the race for the earliest start to the Christmas season. blue News has asked around and knows that Lidl is the next of the big players to put Christmas sweets on the shelves. As in previous years, calendar week 38, which this year begins on September 15, is the start of the Christmas season, according to Lidl Switzerland.

At Migros, Christmas products will be available from mid-October. Coop will follow at the end of October. The festive range has also been appearing in the stores of the two top Swiss retailers during the same period for years.

Lidl: "Customers want an early start"

Lidl starts with Advent sweets and brings Christmas decorations and other non-food items for the festive season four weeks later. Migros also has Christmas decorations right from the start, while Coop waits until mid-November. "In general, we are constantly increasing our Christmas range as the festive season approaches," explains a Coop spokesperson.

Lidl emphasizes that customers want an early start to the Christmas season. "Our customers really appreciate being able to get in the mood for the festive season step by step."

Coop reports that the wholesaler wants to give its customers the choice of when to do their Christmas shopping. However, it recommends doing this early. The early start to sales obviously means that certain products sell out early.

The closer to Christmas, the greater the demand

The early start to sales does not change anything: Demand for Christmas items peaks in the last two weeks before the festive period, explains the Migros media office. "Food for the festive meal as well as gifts and decorations are in particularly high demand at this time. The last two days before Christmas are among the best-selling days of the year."

This is also likely to be the case for other wholesalers. The pictures from the stores at that time speak for themselves.

The prudent who want to avoid the battle for Christmas baubles, Christmas cookies and fondue chinoise already have their stocks dry by this time. Perhaps they have already made their first purchase at Aldi.

Video from the department