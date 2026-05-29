The retailer Aldi is focusing even more strongly on its discounter model in future. In order to reduce costs, the company says it is doing away with expensive store locations, a wide range of niche products and elaborate customer loyalty programs.

Aldi cites stores in particularly expensive locations such as near Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse as examples of locations that are no longer suitable, as the company announced on Friday. "Nothing unnecessary, no chichi - just the lowest prices," country manager Jérôme Meyer is quoted as saying.

The second German food discounter in Switzerland alongside Lidl also wants to focus more on its own brands, which already make up around 90 percent of its range. These will be supplemented by Swiss products and items from the company's own organic lines.

Aldi also wants to do without loyalty and bonus programs - in stark contrast to its competitor Lidl. Instead of investing money in such systems or collecting customer data, the focus will be on a simple price offer, Aldi stated.

The stores will also be remodeled to present the product range more clearly and to make processes more efficient. According to Aldi, some of the resulting savings will be used to lower prices.