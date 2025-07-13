A column of smoke was still visible over Zurich Oerlikon on Sunday morning. Screenshot

On Sunday night, a fire broke out in a commercial building in Zurich's Kreis 11 district. One person was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

Petar Marjanović

A fire in a commercial building in Zurich's District 11 on Sunday night not only called local emergency services to the scene - it also set smartphones ringing throughout Switzerland and beyond.

The reason: shortly after 3 a.m., the Alertswiss warning app triggered what is known as a top-level alarm - including a piercing sound that is also played in "do not disturb" mode or when devices are muted.

The fire broke out in a vacant commercial building on Friesstrasse in Zurich's District 11. As "Schutz & Rettung Zürich" reported to the Keystone-SDA news agency, no one was in the building at the time of the fire. One person nearby was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. The fire department, police and paramedics were deployed. The extinguishing work took several hours and the cause of the fire was initially unclear.

This is what the Alertswiss report looked like at 03:00. Screenshot

The Alertswiss warning was actually aimed at the population in the Zurich North area. An unpleasant smell had spread there due to the heavy smoke, which is why the authorities recommended keeping windows and doors closed and switching off ventilation and air conditioning systems.

But the report reached far more people than just residents in the affected area - and that caused anger. One blue News reader wrote angrily: "It's all understandable if the alarm only went off in the vicinity of the fire ... but 50 kilometers away from it is very annoying."

Another point of criticism: even people who were not in Zurich were woken up - just because they had selected Zurich as their region in the app. "I had palpitations - but I wasn't even in Zurich, I was on vacation. I had simply set the app to Zurich," reports one reader.

Critical messages, such as those sent via the Alertswiss app, are so-called emergency warnings of the highest level. On smartphones - whether iPhone or Android - they automatically trigger a loud, piercing alarm tone, even if the device is muted or in "do not disturb" mode.

This function is intended to ensure that no one misses urgent danger messages - for example in the event of natural disasters, terror warnings or major fires. In the USA, such push warning systems (e.g. via the "Wireless Emergency Alert" system) are already widespread and are regularly used there in the event of storms or kidnappings (Amber Alerts).