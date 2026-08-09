According to the Algerian army, a German citizen has been freed following a kidnapping in Niger, West Africa. Security forces brought the man to the Boufarik Air Base near the Algerian capital, Algiers, on Friday evening, the Algerian army said.

ARCHIVE – A German citizen who was kidnapped in Niger was rescued by the Algerian military and, according to the military, is in good health. Photo: Anis Belghoul/AP/dpa

According to the report, he is in good health and is to be handed over to German authorities at a later date. According to the army, he had previously been kidnapped by an armed group in Niger and held captive for about two weeks. A spokesperson for the Foreign Office confirmed upon inquiry that the federal government was aware of the case. The Foreign Office did not comment further.

Several local media outlets reported unanimously that the kidnapping took place in the Tahoua region in the southwestern part of the country. According to these reports, the German man had traveled to the region to conduct gold-related business. No further details regarding the circumstances or the perpetrators were available at this time.

As early as 2025, an Austrian woman and a Swiss woman were abducted in the north of the country from the desert city of Agadez. Both women had been living for years in the city, located about 950 kilometers north of the capital, Niamey. According to local media and security sources, they may have been taken to neighboring Mali and handed over there to the terrorist group Islamic State (IS). There has been no official information about their fate for months.