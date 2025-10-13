Heavy rainfall has put Catalonia in a state of emergency. Within a few hours, streets turned into torrents of water, cellars overflowed and vehicles were swept away.

Luna Pauli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heavy rainfall is causing severe flooding in Catalonia.

The region in north-eastern Spain has been in a state of emergency since Friday and many residents have had to be evacuated.

The masses of water are sweeping cars away and turning roads into dangerous rivers. Show more

The north-east of Spain has been experiencing persistent rainfall since Friday, and the intensity increased significantly on Saturday evening. Within a few hours, roads turned into torrents, cellars overflowed and vehicles got stuck in the floods.

The fire department and civil defense were deployed throughout the weekend to rescue residents from flooded houses and secure blocked roads.

The province of Tarragona was particularly affected, with large areas flooded in La Ràpita, Santa Bàrbara and Amposta. In Mas de Barberans, more than 270 liters of rain per square meter were measured between Saturday evening and Sunday morning - an amount that normally falls in several months.

"Storm Alice" pushes Catalonia to the limit

The storm was caused by the storm "Alice". This is a so-called DANA system, an isolated cold air low over the Mediterranean, which causes heavy rainfall. Meteorologists are talking about one of the heaviest rain fronts in recent years - and the population is talking about a storm that is pushing the region to its limits.

The situation is particularly critical in the Ebro Delta, where water levels have continued to rise since Sunday morning. The Spanish weather service AEMET had to declare the highest warning level on Monday. Emergency services are preparing for further rainfall, which, according to forecasts, could continue until tomorrow, Tuesday.

More from the department