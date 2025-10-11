18 missing after US explosion - no survivors so far - Gallery 18 more missing after US explosion Image: dpa Numerous rescue workers and investigators were deployed at the site of the accident. Image: dpa According to the company, it manufactures explosives products, including for the military. Image: dpa Pictures of the explosion site show a field of rubble. Image: dpa It is still unclear how the disaster occurred. Image: dpa 18 missing after US explosion - no survivors so far - Gallery 18 more missing after US explosion Image: dpa Numerous rescue workers and investigators were deployed at the site of the accident. Image: dpa According to the company, it manufactures explosives products, including for the military. Image: dpa Pictures of the explosion site show a field of rubble. Image: dpa It is still unclear how the disaster occurred. Image: dpa

Disaster strikes an explosives factory in the state of Tennessee: a powerful detonation destroys the entire plant. The number of missing people raises fears of the worst.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Of the 18 people missing after the explosion at an explosives factory in the US state of Tennessee, none appear to have survived.

"We can assume at this time that they are dead," said county sheriff Chris Davis at a press conference on Saturday.

The explosion occurred on Friday for an initially unexplained reason at the Accurate Energetic Systems factory in the town of Bucksnort, which opened in 1980. Show more

One day after a huge explosion on the site of an explosives factory in the USA, hopes are fading that investigators will find any survivors. The sheriff in the Humphreys County area in the US state of Tennessee still did not give a concrete death toll on Saturday. At last count, 18 people were missing. Sheriff Chris Davis said: "At this point, we have not found any survivors." But he did not want to give up hope, he said, visibly fighting back tears. But he also did not want to raise false hopes.

As of 6 p.m. (local time) on Friday evening, the authorities had reduced the number of missing persons from 19 to 18. According to the authorities, one person was believed to be in the factory, but was at home. Investigators fear that those who were on the site at the time of the explosion may have died. DNA from human remains is currently being checked, it was added.

No survivors found after a massive blast at a Tennessee explosives plant left 18 people missing, officials say. https://t.co/G5L3FIeJRs — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2025

The company concerned, Accurate Energetic, says it manufactures various explosive products, including for military purposes. It was still unclear hours later why the explosion occurred in the building complex west of Nashville. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also involved in the investigation. On Friday, footage showed fire, billows of smoke and a huge field of debris. Some people survived the disaster on Friday and escaped with injuries.

"There's nothing to describe. It's gone."

There is nothing left to see of the factory. Sheriff Chris Davis responded to a question about the condition of the building on Friday: "There's nothing to describe. It's gone." He said it was one of the most devastating scenes he had seen in his professional life. That evening, CNN quoted him as saying: "It's hell for us. It's hell for everyone involved."

🚨 BREAKING: Major Explosion!



Officials in Tennessee confirm there are no survivors following a massive explosion at an explosives plant called Accurate Energetic Systems near McEwen in Humphreys County that left 18 people missing.



Sheriff Chris Davis said recovery teams are… pic.twitter.com/RGX0gwQ2pn — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 11, 2025

The situation on the hill littered with smoking debris and wrecked vehicles near the town of McEwen, where the factory stood before the incident, was confusing for investigators. NBC, citing local residents, reported that even in the nearby town of Lobelville, houses were shaken by the explosion. Davis assumes that the plant was in operation when the detonation occurred.

The company management reacted with dismay in a statement and thanked the first responders. As soon as there is reliable information about the background to the incident, the company will provide further information. The operation on site and the investigation of the disaster are likely to continue for days.