At Christmas of all times, numerous travelers in the USA are stuck at airports due to a "technical problem" at American Airlines. Picture: Symbolbild: Silas Stein/dpa

At the start of the holiday season, American Airlines customers in the USA are facing delays. All aircraft were temporarily grounded. The US airline reported a "technical problem" on the X platform. However, it then resumed flight operations.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A software problem has caused American Airlines to stop all flights in the USA.

The US airline reported a "technical problem" on the X platform.

Numerous people are stranded at airports. Show more

Passengers reported in online forums that a software glitch was apparently the cause and boarding passes could not be scanned correctly when boarding. At the request of American Airlines, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially ordered a nationwide grounding for all aircraft operated by the airline and its subsidiaries, but lifted this after around an hour.

UPDATE: American Airlines says technical issue resolved, ground stop lifted https://t.co/8lfghZjafP — BNO News (@BNONews) December 24, 2024

The extent of the impact was initially unclear. In the USA, Christmas is traditionally celebrated on the morning of December 25. However, many families come together on December 24, Christmas Eve. This year, the start of the Jewish festival of lights Hanukkah also falls on the evening of 25 December, meaning that many people are traveling to be with their loved ones in time.