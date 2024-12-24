Huge chaos at American AirlinesAll flights in the USA stopped due to software problem
SDA
24.12.2024 - 15:26
At the start of the holiday season, American Airlines customers in the USA are facing delays. All aircraft were temporarily grounded. The US airline reported a "technical problem" on the X platform. However, it then resumed flight operations.
Keystone-SDA
24.12.2024, 15:26
24.12.2024, 15:35
SDA
No time? blue News summarizes for you
A software problem has caused American Airlines to stop all flights in the USA.
The US airline reported a "technical problem" on the X platform.
Passengers reported in online forums that a software glitch was apparently the cause and boarding passes could not be scanned correctly when boarding. At the request of American Airlines, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially ordered a nationwide grounding for all aircraft operated by the airline and its subsidiaries, but lifted this after around an hour.
The extent of the impact was initially unclear. In the USA, Christmas is traditionally celebrated on the morning of December 25. However, many families come together on December 24, Christmas Eve. This year, the start of the Jewish festival of lights Hanukkah also falls on the evening of 25 December, meaning that many people are traveling to be with their loved ones in time.
@AmericanAir on our flight to Miami and st croix from St. Louis. Sitting on the plane. System wide outage? What is going on?