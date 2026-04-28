In future, all new laptops in the EU must have a USB-C charging port. (archive image) Keystone

After smartphones and small electronic devices, all new laptops in the EU must now also have a standardized USB-C charging port. This ends a year-long transition period for the implementation of a corresponding EU directive.

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Until now, many laptop manufacturers - especially in the area of powerful gaming devices or workstations - have relied on charging cables that were incompatible with devices from other manufacturers. Proprietary round plugs or special square formats forced users to always carry the original power supply unit with them. With the new regulation, all mobile computers with a power consumption of up to 240 watts must now be able to be charged via USB-C.

Power supply unit not always included

With the new EU-wide regulation, laptop manufacturers are obliged to offer their devices without a power adapter. In future, a pictogram on the packaging will indicate whether or not a charger is included. This is intended to prevent households from accumulating an unnecessary number of USB-C power supply units.

However, consumers will still have to take a close look at which charging cable they are using. Although the mechanical problem disappears with the standardized plug, an electronic problem remains: Not every USB-C cable is the same.

Keep an eye out when buying cables

While the plug always fits, the capacity of the power transmission differs considerably. A standard smartphone cable is often only designed for 15 to 27 watts. A modern laptop, however, usually requires 65 to 100 watts or even more. If you use an unsuitable cable, you run the risk of the laptop not charging or displaying the error message "Slow charger".

When buying a charging cable, users should look for the "Power Delivery" (USB-PD) label and the specified wattage (e.g. 100W or 240W). Only certified cables guarantee that the full power reaches the device safely.

Switzerland has also introduced USB-C as a uniform charging standard. The Federal Council amended the Telecommunications Ordinance at the beginning of 2024.