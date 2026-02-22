  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Emergency in the North Sea All sperm whales stranded in Denmark have died

dpa

22.2.2026 - 15:35

Several whales have stranded in Denmark.
Several whales have stranded in Denmark.
Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AP/dpa

This is the third time this year that sperm whales have stranded in Denmark. The animals probably got lost on their way south - with tragic consequences.

DPA

22.02.2026, 15:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A total of six young sperm whales have stranded and died off the Danish island of Fanø.
  • The animals were discovered between Friday and Saturday.
  • This is already the third sperm whale stranding incident in Denmark this year, presumably in connection with the seasonal migration of male whales from the Arctic.
Show more

The sperm whales that stranded off the Danish island of Fanø in recent days are dead. According to the DR television station, four sperm whales were discovered on Friday between Fanø and the Skallingen peninsula. Two more animals were added in the course of Saturday.

The animals now stranded are young males. According to the news agency Ritzau, the jawbones were sawed off the dead animals and sent to the University of Copenhagen for further analysis. The number of stranded animals varied on Saturday. At first it was reported that some animals were still alive.

Third stranding of whales this year

This is the third time this year that sperm whales have stranded in Denmark. Just three weeks ago, an animal almost 14 meters long surfaced on a beach in North Jutland. A few days later, another sperm whale was discovered on a sandbank near the town of Esbjerg. According to the news agency Ritzau, the last time a sperm whale stranded in Denmark before the current incidents was ten years ago.

At this time of year, male whales migrate from the cold waters of the Arctic to warmer areas south of England, according to the Danish Environmental Protection Agency. Sometimes they get lost and end up in shallower waters.

More from the department

Kung fu meets high-tech. These New Year dancers freak everyone out for a reason

Kung fu meets high-techThese New Year dancers freak everyone out for a reason

Latvia. Stroller rescued from floating ice floe in the Baltic Sea

LatviaStroller rescued from floating ice floe in the Baltic Sea

Brazil. Rio ends Carnival with

BrazilRio ends Carnival with "Parade of Champions"