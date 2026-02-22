Several whales have stranded in Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AP/dpa

This is the third time this year that sperm whales have stranded in Denmark. The animals probably got lost on their way south - with tragic consequences.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A total of six young sperm whales have stranded and died off the Danish island of Fanø.

The animals were discovered between Friday and Saturday.

This is already the third sperm whale stranding incident in Denmark this year, presumably in connection with the seasonal migration of male whales from the Arctic. Show more

The sperm whales that stranded off the Danish island of Fanø in recent days are dead. According to the DR television station, four sperm whales were discovered on Friday between Fanø and the Skallingen peninsula. Two more animals were added in the course of Saturday.

The animals now stranded are young males. According to the news agency Ritzau, the jawbones were sawed off the dead animals and sent to the University of Copenhagen for further analysis. The number of stranded animals varied on Saturday. At first it was reported that some animals were still alive.

Third stranding of whales this year

This is the third time this year that sperm whales have stranded in Denmark. Just three weeks ago, an animal almost 14 meters long surfaced on a beach in North Jutland. A few days later, another sperm whale was discovered on a sandbank near the town of Esbjerg. According to the news agency Ritzau, the last time a sperm whale stranded in Denmark before the current incidents was ten years ago.

At this time of year, male whales migrate from the cold waters of the Arctic to warmer areas south of England, according to the Danish Environmental Protection Agency. Sometimes they get lost and end up in shallower waters.