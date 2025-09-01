On a Virgin Australia flight, not a single toilet on board was functional (archive image). KEYSTONE/Con Chronis/AAP Image via AP

One flight, six hours - and all three toilets on board are out of order: for passengers on a flight from Bali to Brisbane, the journey turns into a nightmare. Patience and improvisation are required.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you On a flight from Bali to Brisbane, all three on-board toilets failed for six hours.

Passengers had to improvise - sometimes with bottles and in embarrassing circumstances.

The airline apologized and promised a credit note. Show more

If you have to, you have to - unless you are on board an airplane without a functioning toilet.

This is what happened on a flight from Bali to Brisbane, which passengers are likely to remember for a long time to come. For six hours, all the toilets on board the Virgin Australia plane were out of order, as reported by "The Australian" and others.

One toilet was already closed before take-off in Denpasar - but the other two also failed during the flight. A note with the words "Toilets not working. Do not use" testified to the challenging next few hours.

What followed was above all an exercise in improvisation: bottles were declared an emergency solution and some passengers had to endure humiliating moments.

Airline promises to make amends

According to "The Australian", travelers reported that an elderly woman could no longer contain herself and wet herself in front of everyone. Other guests described a stench of urine that spread throughout the cabin.

According to the British newspaper "Sun", the crew even suggested relieving themselves on what was already in the defective toilets, which were almost full to the brim. Photos that subsequently circulated provided the picture evidence.

The affected Boeing 737 MAX 8 finally landed on schedule in Brisbane - but very few people were physically relieved. The airline Virgin Australia immediately apologized for the involuntary extreme experience and announced a credit note for all affected passengers.