A suspected bank robbery in Brienz, in the canton of Bern, ended without incident on Friday afternoon. A man had held employees hostage inside the bank and made threats. He eventually surrendered to the police. No one was injured.

Shortly before 2:55 p.m., a report was received that an armed man had just made threats at a bank on Hauptstrasse in Brienz and ordered the employees to close the doors, the Bern Cantonal Police announced that evening.

The police, who had been dispatched to the scene, surrounded the bank and cordoned off a large area. According to reports, during the operation, one bank employee was able to leave the bank first, followed shortly afterward by the second employee.

The suspected perpetrator then placed his weapon on the floor inside the bank and left the premises, presumably with the intention of surrendering, as the statement goes on to say. He was subsequently stopped and taken into custody. The weapon was seized.