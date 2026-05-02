Five tampered baby food jars containing rat poison were discovered in three countries. Tobias Steinmaurer/APA/dpa (Symbolbild)

Life-threatening blackmail attempt: After the discovery of rat poison in baby food, the police have arrested a suspect. What is known so far.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the discovery of rat poison in baby food, a suspect has been arrested in Austria.

Around two weeks ago, the Hipp company announced that it was the victim of blackmail.

A total of five tampered jars have been discovered in three countries. A search is currently underway in Austria for another possibly poisoned jar. Show more

Austrian investigators have arrested a suspect in the case of the attempted blackmail against the baby food manufacturer Hipp. The suspect is a 39-year-old man, a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt told the German Press Agency. The suspect was arrested in Austria, according to the public prosecutor's office.

Details of the suspect's identity were not disclosed, citing tactical investigation reasons. The 39-year-old is currently being questioned, according to the police in the federal state of Burgenland, who arrested the man with the support of the Austrian Federal Criminal Police Office.

An unknown person had tried to blackmail the German baby food manufacturer with rat poison in baby food. According to the police, a total of five tampered jars of baby food containing rat poison were discovered in Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Investigators found a total of 15 micrograms of rat poison in a 190-gram jar of "carrots with potatoes" seized in Austria - the nature of the poison has not yet been revealed. A second possibly poisoned jar in Austria was recently still being searched for.

Not the first time baby food has been the target

"Hipp is the victim of blackmail", the company in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm, Upper Bavaria, announced on April 20. The company wrote on its homepage: "As soon as we became aware of this, we immediately informed the relevant police and authorities and set up an internal crisis team."

In the past, well-known companies have been the target of several attempts to blackmail them with poisoned food. This is not the first time that baby food has been the target.