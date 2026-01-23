The criminal organization is notorious in Ireland. For decades, it has allegedly controlled drug and arms smuggling. The alleged gang leader could face trial.

Here's what it's all about The alleged leader of a criminal organization of Europe-wide significance was flown from Dubai to Dublin and placed in pretrial detention.

According to the British news agency PA, the 49-year-old Irishman initially appeared before a special criminal court upon his arrival.

The allegation: He is said to have led an organized criminal group between the fall of 2015 and the spring of 2017.

The criminal organization is alleged to have committed serious crimes related to organized crime: Among other things, the group is linked to decades of drug and weapons smuggling.

According to the BBC, the accused is reportedly the son of the founder of the criminal organization.

According to the BBC, the defendant's attorney says the allegations that he is a gangster boss are false. Summary created with

The alleged leader of a criminal organization of Europe-wide significance was flown from Dubai to Dublin and placed in pretrial detention. According to the British news agency PA, the 49-year-old Irishman first appeared before a special criminal court upon his arrival. The charge: He is alleged to have led an organized criminal group between the fall of 2015 and the spring of 2017. The British broadcaster BBC reported that the defendant’s lawyer stated the allegations that he was a gangster boss were false.

The British media went into a frenzy when the government jet landed on Sunday. That’s because it wasn’t just anyone on board. According to media reports, the man is believed to be the leader of the notorious Kinahan crime syndicate in Ireland. He had already been arrested in the United Arab Emirates earlier this spring.

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The gang likely formed in the 1990s

The criminal organization is alleged to have committed serious crimes related to organized crime. Among other things, the group is linked to decades of drug and weapons smuggling. According to the BBC, the accused is said to be the son of the criminal organization’s founder.

The Kinahan Transnational Criminal Organization (KTCO) is believed to have emerged in the 1990s. It is said to have subsequently grown into the most powerful organized crime group in Ireland. Later, it is said to have begun operating across national borders.

Years ago, a reward of several million was offered for information on the whereabouts of the alleged gangster boss. He is said to have had nicknames such as “Chess,” “D,” or “Cuz,” according to information released by the U.S. State Department years ago.

First cocaine, then money laundering, arms trafficking, and murder

According to the information, the group initially sold cocaine and heroin from South America in Ireland, then throughout the United Kingdom and on the European mainland as well. In addition, they were reportedly involved in money laundering and arms trafficking. They are also alleged to have committed murders.

A feud with a rival drug gang in Dublin put the clan in the headlines worldwide. In 2016, shots were fired at a hotel in Dublin during an event for a boxing match. The defendant is said to have been the target, but he survived unharmed. According to reports, 18 people have been killed since then.

As the founder of the boxing management company MTK Global, the accused Dubliner was also an influential figure in the sports world and, by his own account, maintained close friendships with Tyson Fury and other boxing champions, according to the British newspaper "The Guardian".

According to the PA, the defendant is scheduled to appear in court again on October 5.