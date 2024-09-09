Alleged murder of eight-year-old stirs up Turkey - Gallery The death of eight-year-old Narin shakes Turkey (Current photo). Image: dpa The death of eight-year-old Narin has shaken Turkey, people are demonstrating about it (Current photo). Image: dpa The death of eight-year-old Narin shakes Turkey, people demonstrate over it (Current photo). Image: dpa Alleged murder of eight-year-old stirs up Turkey - Gallery The death of eight-year-old Narin shakes Turkey (Current photo). Image: dpa The death of eight-year-old Narin has shaken Turkey, people are demonstrating about it (Current photo). Image: dpa The death of eight-year-old Narin shakes Turkey, people demonstrate over it (Current photo). Image: dpa

What happened to eight-year-old Narin? The girl was missing in Turkey for weeks - and has now been found dead. The country is shocked. The family is under suspicion.

The body of a missing eight-year-old girl, whose fate is shaking Turkey, has been found after weeks of searching.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has now intervened in the alleged murder case.

He will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and personally pursue the case, he wrote on the X platform. Show more

After weeks of searching, the body of a missing eight-year-old girl has been found in Turkey. The case has moved the whole country. Emergency services discovered the dead child on Sunday in a sack near a river, not far from her home village. The girl, named Narin, disappeared on August 21. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has now intervened in the alleged murder case. He will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and personally pursue the case, he wrote on the X platform.

The focus is on Narin's own family - the girl's parents, brother and uncle are all in custody. A total of 24 people have been arrested. Many questions remain unanswered, including the cause of death. It is also still unclear why it took 19 days for the body to be found.

Narin's uncle had already been arrested on suspicion of murder and deprivation of liberty. He is considered the main suspect. DNA traces were reportedly found in his car, indicating that Narin's body had been in the vehicle. Details of statements made by the suspects have since been made public.

Bag with body hidden under branches

The daily newspaper "Sabah" reported that a villager had said that Narin's uncle - who is also the head of the village - had asked him to dispose of the body. According to this, Narin was already dead on the day she disappeared. According to official information, the bag containing the body had been hidden under stones and branches. Other family members reportedly became entangled in contradictions. In addition, both the mother and the uncle had deleted messages on WhatsApp.

Narin's family had reported the girl missing on August 21 in a small village in Diyarbakir province. This was followed by a large-scale search operation, including dog teams. The village, which consists of only around 20 houses, was completely searched. Following the discovery of the body on Sunday by a nearby river, the authorities cordoned off the area.

Funeral without parents

The autopsy has now been completed, but final results are still pending. Among other things, the cause and time of death are still unclear. The broadcaster CNN-Türk reported, citing the preliminary autopsy report, that the body was partially decomposed. In addition, one leg was broken below the knee. There were initially no indications of sexual abuse. Samples had been sent to Istanbul for more detailed examination.

The girl was buried in a neighboring village on Monday. The arrested parents were not allowed to attend. Numerous celebrities had expressed their sympathy for the case. Women's rights organizations called for demonstrations and demanded justice for Narin.

