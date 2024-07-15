Body parts were found on a garbage dump in Kenya. Photo: Ben Curtis/AP/dpa Keystone

Following the discovery of mutilated women's bodies on a garbage dump in Nairobi, the police have a prime suspect. The 33-year-old man was arrested during the night while watching the European Championship final in a pub, according to investigators.

SDA

The man had admitted to murdering 42 women, dismembering them and throwing them in plastic bags into a former quarry in a Nairobi slum that was used as a garbage dump. "We are dealing with a psychopath, a serial killer with no respect for human life," said Mohamed Amin, the head of the criminal investigation department.

The investigation got underway last Friday after body parts were found at the garbage dump. By Sunday, police had found the remains of nine women aged between 18 and 30.

The arrested man claimed that his first victim was his own wife, said Amin. He had strangled and dismembered her - as he later did the other women. Investigators tracked the man down via the cell phone of his last victim. He reportedly lived only 100 meters away from the garbage dump.

In addition to a machete and plastic bags, women's personal belongings were also found in his house. At the time of his arrest, the man was reportedly already looking for a new victim.

