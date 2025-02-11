  1. Residential Customers
Security first Allegedly 20 million ChatGPT accounts hacked - what you can do now

Martin Abgottspon

11.2.2025

ChatGPT is said to have been the victim of a Russian hacker attack.
OpenAI

A Russian hacker claims to have stolen the data of 20 million ChatGPT users. Even if the attack is not secure, a security check is recommended.

11.02.2025, 11:21

11.02.2025, 11:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Russian hacker claims to be in possession of over 20 million login details of OpenAI users.
  • Samples of this data have surfaced on the dark web.
  • Users should activate multi-factor authentication, change their passwords, log out of other devices and comprehensively check their account security.
More than 20 million users of OpenAI, the developer of the AI application ChatGPT, may have fallen victim to a massive data theft. A Russian hacker claims to be in possession of extensive login data, including email addresses and passwords. On Friday, samples of this data appeared on the dark web - accompanied by an offer to sell the entire data set.

The platform The Independent reports that OpenAI has so far found no evidence that its own systems have been compromised. However, experts warn that this does not necessarily mean that there is no danger. In view of the potentially sensitive data, users should act with caution.

Hackers target sensitive information

The stolen data could be doubly interesting for hackers. In addition to email addresses, which are suitable for targeted phishing attacks, information from user requests could also be affected. Many people disclose personal or confidential details in their requests to ChatGPT - for example on financial or medical topics. Such data could be used for even more precise and dangerous phishing attacks.

Security researchers are observing that hackers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to refine their attacks. If you want to protect yourself from potential risks, you should review and strengthen your account security now.

What users can do now

  • Activate multi-factor authentication: Two-factor authentication provides additional protection when logging in and makes unauthorized access much more difficult.
  • Change password: Users should update their password, using a unique, complex password.
  • Log out of other devices: Logging out on all devices prevents attackers from exploiting existing sessions.
  • Check password security: Anyone who reuses passwords or uses similar passwords for different services should change them on all affected accounts.
