A Russian hacker claims to have stolen the data of 20 million ChatGPT users. Even if the attack is not secure, a security check is recommended.

More than 20 million users of OpenAI, the developer of the AI application ChatGPT, may have fallen victim to a massive data theft. A Russian hacker claims to be in possession of extensive login data, including email addresses and passwords. On Friday, samples of this data appeared on the dark web - accompanied by an offer to sell the entire data set.

The platform The Independent reports that OpenAI has so far found no evidence that its own systems have been compromised. However, experts warn that this does not necessarily mean that there is no danger. In view of the potentially sensitive data, users should act with caution.

Hackers target sensitive information

The stolen data could be doubly interesting for hackers. In addition to email addresses, which are suitable for targeted phishing attacks, information from user requests could also be affected. Many people disclose personal or confidential details in their requests to ChatGPT - for example on financial or medical topics. Such data could be used for even more precise and dangerous phishing attacks.

Security researchers are observing that hackers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to refine their attacks. If you want to protect yourself from potential risks, you should review and strengthen your account security now.