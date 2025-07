The alleged "hijacking" of a small airplane caused a police operation in Vancouver. (archive picture) Keystone

Air traffic was briefly interrupted at Vancouver Airport in western Canada on Tuesday evening. This was because the police had been informed about the "hijacking" of a small plane.

Police in the western Canadian province of British Columbia announced that they had received a report at 1.10 p.m. (local time, 10.10 p.m. CEST) that a single-engine Cessna 172 with four seats had been "hijacked from the Vancouver Island area and was entering the airspace near Vancouver International Airport".

The suspect was the only occupant of the aircraft, the report continued. The plane landed in Vancouver a short time later and the suspect was "apprehended without incident", police said.

Footage from public broadcaster CBC showed the small white Cessna surrounded by security vehicles on a runway at Vancouver airport, according to the AFP news agency.

Vancouver International Airport, one of Canada's main airports, announced that nine incoming flights were diverted and a 39-minute landing ban was in place as a result of the incident.

