These buildings on Loryplatz in Bern need to be renovated. Now 142 tenants have to leave.

An entire block of flats has to go: Allianz wants to renovate its properties on Loryplatz in Bern - and is giving notice to all tenants. The announced help in finding accommodation is not enough for many. The uncertainty is great.

It's a bombshell for the Bernese housing market: Allianz Suisse is terminating all 142 rental apartments in a large building complex on Loryplatz in Bern - probably the largest vacancy in the federal city in recent years.

This affects eight apartment buildings on the corner of Schwarztorstrasse and Effingerstrasse, which are to be extensively renovated. The construction work is scheduled to last 20 months - but many residents feel ignored and fear for their future.

Termination for all - with an extension to silence?

In November, the tenants received notice of termination at the end of February 2026, as reported by Der Bund. However, the owner, Allianz Suisse, immediately offered an agreement that could postpone the move out until the beginning of 2027 - provided that the tenants waived their right to contest the termination in return. Apparently, all those affected have signed this agreement - possibly due to a lack of alternatives.

Loryplatz is located near the Inselspital. Swisstopo

But behind this silent agreement, things are boiling over. At an information event in November, many long-standing tenants vented their anger. Although Allianz assured them that it would help them find accommodation, many questions remained unanswered: Why a complete vacancy notice at all if the refurbishment is to be carried out in stages? And: How high will the rents be after the refurbishment?

"They just kick everyone out"

The latter in particular is causing a lot of resentment. Allianz does not want to provide any information on future rents - not even a rough estimate. A clear signal for many of those affected: it's going to get more expensive. One resident puts it in a nutshell: "They're simply kicking everyone out of the estate."

At a meeting initiated by the Mietenplenum Bern group shortly before Christmas, it became clear how deep the insecurity runs. Many people have lived in the affected buildings for decades - sometimes on favorable terms. Inexpensive living space that is now in danger of disappearing.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Bund: "Allianz wants to get rid of us and make more profit from the apartments in future."

Allianz points to structural defects

Allianz Suisse defends itself against the criticism. The refurbishment is unavoidable, and it is "unreasonable" to continue renting the apartments during the work. The buildings, which date back to 1948, no longer meet today's safety requirements. From outdated building services to dilapidated windows and pollutants - much is "end of life", Allianz emphasizes. There can be no talk of a "luxury refurbishment".

As far as rental prices are concerned, the company is keeping a low profile. It is still in the planning phase. Future rents will be "in line with local and neighborhood standards". According to the consultancy firm Wüest Partner, the median rent for a 90-square-metre apartment in the Mattenhof-Weissenbühl district is currently around CHF 2190 - excluding ancillary costs.

Gentrification in full swing

What is happening at Loryplatz can be observed in many places in Bern: the continuous gentrification of entire districts - with drastic consequences for the local population. Numerous houses have been renovated along Könizstrasse - now unaffordable for many. Other major projects are also in the pipeline in the surrounding area: from the new university of applied sciences campus to high-rise buildings and the transformation of Weyermannshaus-West.

There is great fear that social structures will be lost along with the rising rents. One tenant says bitterly: "What is happening here is driving people out of their living environment - simply because they can no longer afford their home."