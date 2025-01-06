In stormy weather and freezing temperatures, a number of drivers have been involved in a rear-end collision in Kazakhstan. Videos from the scene of the accident show the extent of the pile-up.

Fabienne Berner

A pile-up occurred on a highway in Kazakhstan on January 3.

Several people were injured in the accident.

The reason for the accident is said to be bad weather conditions, failure to keep a safe distance and speeding. Show more

Around 95 cars were involved in a pile-up during a snowstorm in the Central Asian republic of Kazakhstan. The Kazakh news agency Tengrinews reported that 20 people were injured in the accident north of the capital Astana.

The highway had previously been closed due to the wintry weather conditions. The accident occurred when the police reopened the highway to traffic.

According to the highway operator Qazavtojol, the drivers had not observed the speed limit and the safety distance. Videos from the scene of the accident indicated poor visibility, storms and snow. Roads were closed in several regions of the steppe country due to the winter weather conditions.

