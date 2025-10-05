Climbers form a queue as they approach the summit of Mount Everest in Nepal. (Archive) KEYSTONE/Kunga Sherpa

A thousand people are holding out in tent camps on Mount Everest after a heavy snowstorm. They are at an altitude of 4900 meters.

DPA dpa

According to reports in Chinese state media, almost a thousand people are stuck on the Tibetan side of Mount Everest after a snowstorm. The people are said to be in mountain camps at an altitude of around 4900 meters. Some of their tents have been damaged by the storm - the access roads are blocked by masses of snow. A rescue operation has already begun.

According to a report by the state news platform Jimu Xinwen, there were also casualties on site. So far, there is no confirmed information on possible fatalities.