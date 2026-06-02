Almost 7500 lightning strikes discharged over Switzerland on Tuesday until the early evening. According to MeteoSwiss, squalls of up to 114 kilometers per hour and a lot of precipitation swept across the country.

The canton of Bern experienced by far the most lightning strikes in Switzerland on Tuesday - over 1300 by early evening (archive image).

The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) reported that the canton of Bern had by far the most lightning strikes with 1321. It was followed by the cantons of St. Gallen (699 lightning flashes) and Lucerne (666 lightning flashes). According to the MeteoSwiss ranking, the canton of Schaffhausen (13 flashes) recorded the least activity.

Large amounts of rain fell in Ticino, with a peak value of 76.4 millimetres in Stabio. Heavy squalls were also measured. In Bad Ragaz SG, the wind reached a speed of 114 kilometers per hour.

In the canton of Bern, the heavy thunderstorm disrupted rail traffic between Bern and Thun. A fallen tree blocked the line there, leading to cancellations and delays on several S-Bahn lines.