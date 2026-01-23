Following the rush of tens of thousands of migrants toward the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa, most of them have returned to Morocco, according to the Spanish government. Faced with virtually no prospects of continuing their journey, as well as a lack of shelter and supplies, the people were reportedly disappointed and voluntarily began their return journey, the newspaper “El País” reported. The death toll rose to 67. Emergency responders continued to search the sea throughout the morning.

The EU is only beginning to come to terms with the shock. Today, experts from the EU member states will meet for a crisis session to discuss the developments of the past few days, according to a spokesperson for the Irish Council Presidency. The public is not expected to be briefed on the details of the discussions. On Monday, the ambassadors of the EU member states will meet to assess the developments and facilitate further coordination.

In addition to the arrivals in Ceuta over the past few days and the number of people who have returned to Morocco, today’s discussions will also focus on EU support for Spain and diplomatic efforts with Morocco, the spokesperson said. Such crisis meetings are intended to help coordinate political decisions. Representatives of EU institutions also participate in them.

EU Commissioner Assures: No Migrants Have Reached the Mainland

EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner stated after a phone call with Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: “Not a single person has crossed the border into the EU mainland.” According to Albares, nearly all of the at least 50,000 people who had reached Ceuta returned to Morocco. At least 67 people lost their lives while crossing the border by sea, the Europa Press news agency reported, citing the local office of the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

Despite having no prospects of being admitted or allowed to continue their journey, media reports indicate that hundreds of people attempted to enter the two Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla on Friday evening. However, particularly with regard to Ceuta, this marked a significant easing of the situation. Spanish soldiers prevented access to the beach from the sea. In recent days, many people had swum their way into Ceuta.

In the exclave of Melilla, numerous Guardia Civil patrol cars monitored the border throughout the night. It remained unclear how many people attempted to cross the border fence there or even managed to enter the city. An RTVE reporter spoke of “several attempts.”

According to the state-run television station RTVE, clashes with officials broke out that evening at the border between Morocco and Melilla. Several people reportedly threw stones at security forces, who responded by using tear gas.

Spain: Solidarity Is Voluntary, but European Treaties Are Not

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez countered criticism from some EU member states regarding Spain’s migration policy. He called for continued efforts to build a strong and united Europe—and not to divide Europe. “Solidarity and compassion are voluntary,” he wrote on the platform X. Respect for the European treaties, however, is not.

According to the right-wing government in Rome, Italy has temporarily suspended the Schengen Agreement on the free movement of people within the EU with regard to Spain. Border controls are to be reinstated for travel by air or sea.

What is the Schengen Area?

The Schengen Area is a region in Europe where people can generally travel without border controls. It comprises a total of 29 countries, including EU member states such as Germany and France, as well as non-EU countries such as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Ceuta and Melilla are not part of the Schengen Area. EU rules do not provide for the permanent exclusion of a country from the Schengen Area against its will.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Spain, but at the same time ordered increased border controls along their shared border. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on the Spanish government to bring the situation under control as quickly as possible. “Protecting the European Union’s external borders is crucial to combating illegal migration,” the CDU politician emphasized.

Ceuta is smaller than Frankfurt Airport

Ceuta has fewer than 85,000 residents and, with an area of just 18.5 square kilometers, is slightly smaller than Frankfurt Airport. On Thursday night, thousands of migrants spent the night on the streets of Ceuta.